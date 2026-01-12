news
Review: MenuetOS, SparkyLinux with CDE, iDeal OS 2025.12.07
On the positive side of things, iDeal OS is an attractive spin of MX Linux and it shares the same strengths as its parent distribution. Like MX Linux, iDeal provides a huge collection of software (thanks to its Debian grandparent), the useful MX Tools collection of administration utilities, and the system worked smoothly for me. The DNS Switcher utility worked well, easily switching my DNS service on the fly and making it possible to quickly test the results. For people who want to change their DNS service, this is an ideal tool for it (please excuse the pun), at least assuming we want to use on the of dozen or so providers listed.