news
Programming Leftovers
-
IT Wire ☛ OWASP Names Latest Top 10 Application Vulnerabilities
The Open Worldwide Application Security Project (OWASP) has unveiled its latest top 10 vulnerabilities list, and it contains some surprising insights into important vulnerability classes.
It has been four years since the listing was last updated and, during that time, the IT sector has experienced rapid evolution in the area of cybersecurity.
-
Chris Rackauckas ☛ Why Julia's GPU Accelerated ODE Solvers are 20x-100x Faster than Jax and PyTorch
[...] In this talk I will go into detail about the architectural differences between the Julia approaches to generating GPU-accelerated solvers vs the standard ML library approach to GPU usage. [...]
-
Chris Gregori ☛ Code Is Cheap Now. Software Isn’t.
LLMs have effectively killed the cost of generating lines of code, but they haven’t touched the cost of truly understanding a problem. We’re seeing a flood of "apps built in a weekend," but most of these are just thin wrappers around basic CRUD operations and third-party APIs. They look impressive in a Twitter demo, but they often crumble the moment they hit the friction of the real world.
The real cost of software isn’t the initial write; it’s the maintenance, the edge cases, the mounting UX debt, and the complexities of data ownership. These "fast" solutions are brittle.
-
The Elixir Team ☛ Type inference of all constructs and the next 15 months
Today we celebrate 15 years since Elixir’s first commit! To mark the occasion, we are glad to announce the first release candidate for Elixir v1.20, which performs type inference of all language constructs, with increasing precision.
In this blog post, we will break down exactly what this means, and what to expect in the short and medium term of the language evolution (roughly the next 15 months).
-
Alex Pozhylenkov ☛ How Safe is the Rust Ecosystem? A Deep Dive into crates.io
If you scrolled past the data to get to the end, don’t worry—I can’t blame you! 😉
The analysis shows a quite concerning situation in the Rust ecosystem. A significant portion, around 30%, of actively used crates fail to pass a standard configuration of the cargo-deny tool.
Beyond the raw numbers, the data uncovers a clear chain of causality regarding project safety: [...]
-
Perl / Raku
-
Python
-
The New Stack ☛ Python: What's Coming in 2026
If 2025 was “the year of type checking and language server protocols” for Python, will 2026 be the year of the type server protocol? “Transformative” developments like free threading were said to be coming to Python in 2026, along with performance-improving “lazy” imports for Python modules. We’ll (hopefully) also be seeing improved Python agent frameworks.
But 2026 could even see a change in change itself — in the ways that Python changes are proposed.
-
-
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
-
Kevin Boone ☛ Kevin Boone: Command-line hacking: Downloading a podcast to create an audiobook
This is another article in my occasional series on doing useful and (I hope) somewhat unusual things under Linux, using scripting and command-line utilities. Today's example is, I concede, likely to be useful only to a small number of people -- perhaps only me. Nevertheless, it does illustrate some useful features of Bash scripting, including XML parsing and array handling. As always, I'm only going to outline the code here -- for the complete code, please refer to the Download section at the end.
-
-
Java/Golang
-
Vikash Patel ☛ Memory Mechanics In Go - Stack vs Heap
When optimizing for high throughput, efficient loops and database indexes are only part of the story. Eventually, you have to talk about the Stack and the Heap.
Understanding the difference isn’t just trivia. It is the difference between a service that hums along at 100k OPS with flat latency, and one that chokes on Garbage Collection (GC) pauses every few seconds.
This post explores the mechanics of Go’s memory management, why the Stack is your friend, and why “using pointers for performance” is often a lie we tell ourselves.
-
Go Components ☛ gomponents, HTML components in pure Go
gomponents are HTML components in pure Go. They render to HTML 5, and make it easy for you to build reusable components. So you can focus on building your app instead of learning yet another templating language.
-
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ RAKwireless rolls out WisMesh RAK3312 Meshtastic LoRa starter kit
The kit uses the RAK3312 WisBlock Core, which combines an Espressif ESP32-S3 dual-core microcontroller clocked at up to 240 MHz with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE connectivity, along with a Semtech SX1262 LoRa transceiver.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Orbbec Gemini 305 pairs close-range stereo vision with low latency
The Gemini 305 is a compact stereo 3D camera developed specifically for robotic wrist mounting. Measuring 42 x 42 x 23 mm, it supports depth and color imaging at distances as short as 4 cm, targeting close-range manipulation, grasping, and object recognition tasks.
-