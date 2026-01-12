news
3 hidden Linux features that save me hours every week
3 hidden Linux features that save me hours every week
Linux does not save time politely. It saves time by removing nonsense you didn’t even realize you were negotiating with every day. Menus you keep opening, and windows you keep hunting. Repetitive tasks you keep redoing because “that’s just how it’s done.”
These are not obscure power-user tricks. They’re everyday Linux features that most people technically know about and chronically underuse. Once you wire them into your workflow, your system stops feeling like a computer and starts behaving like an extension of your brain. The last one completely rewired how I work.