Stress and Anxiety at Red Hat Today
Red Hat whistleblowers say layoffs are planned
What we heard some days ago about Red Hat [1, 2] isn't superseded by any contradictory statements. It has been expected since last year [1, 2].
"I'm pretty high performing in [redacted]," told us an insider. "There's a rumor of more layoffs."
"It could be a number of things."
We know IBM well enough to expect them to keep the messages hidden internally and mention layoffs in internal forums, not the press. But we have whistleblowers. █