Some Weekly Updates on Tux Machines

THIRDREALITY lists a quad-core processor, 2 GB of RAM, and 8 GB of onboard storage, along with integrated wireless connectivity including dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth/BLE, Thread, and standard Zigbee.

The UGen300 is built around the Hailo Hailo-10H processor, which ASUS rates at up to 40 TOPS (INT4) of inference performance. The accelerator integrates 8 GB of LPDDR4 memory, allowing models to run locally on the device without consuming host system memory or CPU resources.

The Radxa NX4 integrates an octa-core CPU configuration with four Arm Cortex-A72 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores, paired with an Arm Mali-G52 MC3 GPU supporting OpenGL ES, OpenCL, and Vulkan.

The Gemini 305 is a compact stereo 3D camera developed specifically for robotic wrist mounting. Measuring 42 × 42 × 23 mm, it supports depth and color imaging at distances as short as 4 cm, targeting close-range manipulation, grasping, and object recognition tasks.

The kit uses the RAK3312 WisBlock Core, which combines an Espressif ESP32-S3 dual-core microcontroller clocked at up to 240 MHz with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE connectivity, along with a Semtech SX1262 LoRa transceiver.

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Linux Mint 22.3 is a big update in terms of new features for Cinnamon users, as it comes with the latest and greatest Cinnamon 6.6 desktop environment that introduces a revamped application menu and numerous other enhancements. It also comes with a couple of new tools for system administration.

Based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series and powered by Linux kernel 6.14, which should boost hardware support, Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” ships with the usual editions featuring the Cinnamon 6.6, Xfce 4.18, and MATE 1.26 desktop environments.

Budgie developer Joshua Strobl shares with us today some interesting details about Budgie 11, such as the fact that the upcoming desktop environment will be written in the Qt 6 and KDE Frameworks open-source application frameworks, and some steps have already been taken in this direction with the Budgie 10.10 release.

Mageia 10 is planned for release in April 2026, which will mark exactly three years from the release of Mageia 9. It’s powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series and ships with the KDE Plasma 6.5, GNOME 49, and Xfce 4.20 desktop environments.

Work on Budgie 10.10 kicked off more than a year ago, and many of Budgie’s components have already been ported to Wayland during this time. As a result, Budgie 10.10 is here as the first release of this modern desktop environment to mark the official migration from X11 to Wayland.

KDE Plasma 6.6 promises a new “Plasma Login Manager” display manager that could replace existing login managers like SDDM in popular distributions shipping with a KDE Plasma edition, such as the upcoming Fedora Linux 44, but most probably also in CachyOS, EndeavourOS, and other distros.

Coming almost two months after Debian 13.2, the Debian 13.3 point release is here to provide the community with an updated installation media targeting those who want to deploy the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series on new hardware or those who had issues with the previous ISO releases.