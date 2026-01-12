original
Some Weekly Updates on Tux Machines
Next week we have some server maintenance (hypervisor). That might give us time to apply patches and quickly reboot. Aside from that, we push back against bullies and remind them to follow the law.
A year ago we stopped feeding the birds at the back of the home and instead moved them all to the grass at the front, which gives them more space and perhaps better security. None has been harmed. Upon moving, them the bottle-feeding ended because habits changed, but this past week they've regained confidence to take seeds directly from bottles. Several of them remain here under after dark, too, though they're careful to check their surroundings for predators like cats.
This week we celebrate another important milestone, apart from a couple of birthdays in the family. We don't envision going out of Town when the weather is terrible (too cold or too rainy). Next month we'll start an important series here and in the sister site. In summertime this site turns 22.
Life goes on as usual. Some days we find more news than usual; weekends are slower, news-wise. That gives us more time to produce original stories such as this. █
Image source: Those who deign to class pigeons as rats of the sky have clearly never seen a Pigmy Pouter.