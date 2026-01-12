news
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Homelab, and More
-
CNX Software ☛ LILYGO T-Beam 1W – An ESP32-S3 + SX1262 high-power LoRa dev board with 32 dBm output, GNSS support
The LILYGO T-Beam-1W is an ESP32-S3-based high-power LoRa development board featuring an SX1262 RF transceiver, an onboard 1W power amplifier (32 dBm), a L76K GNSS module, a 1.3-inch SH1106 OLED, a microSD slot, USB-C, Qwiic connectors, and an AXP2101 PMU. The board runs on a 7.4V battery and includes a cooling fan for high-power RF operation. We first wrote about the original LILYGO T-Beam (then branded as TTGO) in 2018, and since then, the company introduced various revisions of the T-Beam as it became popular.
-
Patryk Cisek: Choosing Secrets Manager for Homelab
For a few years, I’ve been managing the configuration of a bunch of self-hosted services using Ansible Playbooks. Each playbook needed at least one secret — the sudo password. Many of them needed to manage more (e.g. SMTP credentials for email notifications). Because I’ve always been paranoid about security, I stored most of those secrets in Ansible Vault, the password for which is stored in only one location — my memory. Therefore, each time I ran any of those playbooks, I’d have to enter two passwords interactively: the sudo password and the Ansible Vault password.
-
This $120 HDMI Gadget Can Turn Any Smart TV Into A PC
Smart TVs are pretty versatile devices and can do a lot more than what the older "dumb TVs" of yesteryear could. You can already use your smart TV to watch content from major streaming services, play AAA gaming titles on cloud gaming services, or listen to music or podcasts without attaching any extra devices. Now, thanks to a new HDMI gadget the size of a regular streaming stick, you can also add full PC capabilities to your TV. A US-based mini PC maker, Azulle, offers a mini PC in a stick-style form factor that attaches directly to an HDMI port on your TV and brings a full-fledged desktop operating system in the form of Ubuntu.