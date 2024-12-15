Security, Windows TCO, and Microsoft Surveillance Gone Out of Control

Deloitte, the information technology vendor that built and runs the computer system known as RIBridges and UHIP, first alerted the state and police about a potential attack on Dec. 5. On Tuesday, the attackers sent the vendor screenshots showing personal data files.

McKee said the decision to shut down the system and the HealthyRhode.ri.gov website came late Friday afternoon after Deloitte discovered that dangerous malware was embedded in the RIBridges computer code.