We later realized that the central idea of Tag Switching, which was to associate fixed-length labels with variable-length IP prefixes from the routing table, had been invented and published by Girish Chandranmenon and George Varghese in SIGCOMM 1995. They called it “threaded indices." That paper definitely pre-dated Yakov’s two-pager, so I think they can be considered the true inventors of this core aspect of Tag Switching and MPLS.

But neither Yakov’s paper nor the 1995 SIGCOMM paper addressed the issue of how you encode a fixed-length label in an IP packet.