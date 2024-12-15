today's howtos
-
peppe8o ☛ Install Plex Server on Raspberry PI
In this tutorial, I will show you how to install Plex on your Raspberry PI computer board.
-
The Register UK ☛ Traceroute is real – I should know, I was there with MPLS
We later realized that the central idea of Tag Switching, which was to associate fixed-length labels with variable-length IP prefixes from the routing table, had been invented and published by Girish Chandranmenon and George Varghese in SIGCOMM 1995. They called it “threaded indices." That paper definitely pre-dated Yakov’s two-pager, so I think they can be considered the true inventors of this core aspect of Tag Switching and MPLS.
But neither Yakov’s paper nor the 1995 SIGCOMM paper addressed the issue of how you encode a fixed-length label in an IP packet.
-
Cory Dransfeldt ☛ Populating env vars using 1Password
I love automating things and — with that impulse entirely unchecked — I've written up a shell script to make setting this site up for local development even simpler.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Cgroup V2's cpu.idle setting versus process niceness
This is a good question and after doing some quick experiments, at the moment I have only partial answers. Let's start out with the basics. If you want to leave interactive programs happy with life on your Linux desktop with a reasonably decent core count while you do something CPU intensive, such as build Firefox, you have (at least) three options.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install RustDesk on Manjaro
RustDesk is a cutting-edge, open-source remote desktop application that offers a secure and efficient way to access computers remotely. Unlike many proprietary solutions, RustDesk is completely free and doesn’t require complex configuration to get started.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Trimage on Debian 12
In the digital age, optimizing images is crucial for improving website performance and enhancing user experience. Trimage is a powerful tool designed to reduce the file size of images without compromising quality.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Timeshift on Fedora 41
In the world of Linux, ensuring the safety of your data and system configuration is paramount. One effective way to achieve this is by using Timeshift, a powerful tool designed for creating and managing system snapshots.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Minikube on Manjaro
Kubernetes has become a cornerstone in modern software development, enabling developers to manage containerized applications efficiently. For those looking to experiment with Kubernetes locally, Minikube serves as an invaluable tool. This article will guide you through the process of installing Minikube on Manjaro, a popular Arch-based GNU/Linux distribution.
-
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ How to enable XMP to improve RAM speeds
XMP effectively overclocks your memory, allowing it to run at speeds higher than what some processors are officially rated to handle.