Burkina Faso: Microsoft Windows Hits Bottom Low

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 15, 2024,

updated Dec 15, 2024



Microsoft Windows down to 13% (or less) in Burkina Faso, an all-time low

Microsoft has had a tough year in Africa. It had many layoffs in Africa. Windows lost a lot in "market share".

Judging by the data (as ODF), ChromeOS and GNU/Linux gained quite a bit in Burkina Faso in recent years:

Burkina Faso is about half the size of France, so it's a big deal. Also see:

Mali and Niger show similar trends this month. █