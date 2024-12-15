Burkina Faso: Microsoft Windows Hits Bottom Low
Microsoft has had a tough year in Africa. It had many layoffs in Africa. Windows lost a lot in "market share".
Judging by the data (as ODF), ChromeOS and GNU/Linux gained quite a bit in Burkina Faso in recent years:
Burkina Faso is about half the size of France, so it's a big deal. Also see:
Mali and Niger show similar trends this month. █