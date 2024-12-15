Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
CNX Software ☛ 4D Systems Raspberry Pi RP2350 display modules come in touch and non-touch options for embedded applications
4D Systems, an Australian company specializing in intelligent display solutions, has released Raspberry Pi RP2350-powered display modules with touch and non-touch options. The display modules are available in eight different sizes from 2.4-inch to 9.0-inch and different resolutions from 240×320 up to 800×480 pixels. They are “Powered by Raspberry Pi”-certified and leverage the Raspberry Pi RP2350’s dual-core architecture and security features for “secure, professional-grade applications that require modern UI”.
Arduino ☛ This nature-inspired display reacts to ambient sounds
We all need ways to calm down and relax, and few things are as effective as nature itself. Taking inspiration from organic patterns and smooth, flowing waves, dzeng on Instructables has built an LED wall light that responds in real-time to the sounds within a room.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi lights up a synchronized neighborhood holiday light show
Break It Yourself has gone above and beyond this Christmas by decorating his entire block with a synchronized light show featuring custom candy canes.
It's FOSS ☛ How I Turned my Raspberry Pi into a Wi-Fi extender
Here is how I re-purposed my Raspberry Pi to a Wi-Fi extender! A good way to spend your weekend with your Raspberry Pi.