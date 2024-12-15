Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

4D Systems, an Australian company specializing in intelligent display solutions, has released Raspberry Pi RP2350-powered display modules with touch and non-touch options. The display modules are available in eight different sizes from 2.4-inch to 9.0-inch and different resolutions from 240×320 up to 800×480 pixels. They are “Powered by Raspberry Pi”-certified and leverage the Raspberry Pi RP2350’s dual-core architecture and security features for “secure, professional-grade applications that require modern UI”.