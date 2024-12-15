Tux Machines

9to5Linux

CentOS Stream 10 Released with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS, GNOME 47, and DNF 4.20

Powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, CentOS Stream 10 introduces Valkey (v7.2) as a replacement for Redis, drops XOrg Server support as Wayland is now used as the default display stack with Xwayland as a compatibility layer for running legacy X11 apps, and GNOME 47 “Denver” as the default desktop environment.

KDE Frameworks 6.9 Released with New Symbolic Icon for Wine, Various Fixes

KDE Frameworks 6.9 continues the monthly KDE Frameworks releases with new features like the ability to convert to and from the CFP franc currency in KRunner-powered searches, a distinct Breeze icon for the Shortcuts page in System Settings, an improved Breeze icon on password dialogs, and a new symbolic icon for Wine.

Building Our Multistakeholder Digital Future, IGF 2024

In some parts of the world, December is a winding down period, during which people prepare for a new year while assessing their achievements of the months before. However, for the Internet governance community, December is part of a busy season, with the celebration of the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) 2024.

Sonata v1.0 Supports CHERIoT Integration in Embedded Systems

lowRISC has released Sonata v1.0, the first stable and long-term iteration of its platform under the Sunburst project. Funded by DSbD and UKRI, Sonata is designed for embedded systems engineers to implement CHERIoT technology, enabling compartmentalization and enhanced memory safety.

M5PaperS3: A 4.7″ E-Ink Display with Touch Support Based on ESP32-S3

The M5PaperS3 is a low-power e-ink development kit built around the ESP32-S3 microcontroller. This lightweight device features a 3.7V 1800mAh LiPo battery and a MicroSD card slot, designed for use in applications such as IoT monitoring, smart home systems, electronic labeling, and data logging.

Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

Dec 15, 2024

Burkina Faso: Microsoft Windows Hits Bottom Low
Microsoft Windows down to 13% in Burkina Faso
Beta Of Optimized Ubuntu For IoT Developers and OpenSearch
The Shepherd 1.0.0 released!
Finally, twenty-one years after its inception (twenty-one!)
Bolivia: GNU/Linux Rises to Levels About 5 Times Higher Than a Few Years Ago
it's nice to see freedom-respecting Linux (i.e. not Android) gaining too
CentOS Stream 10 Released with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS, GNOME 47, and DNF 4.20
The CentOS Project released CentOS Stream 10 “Coughlan” as the latest version of this distribution built by Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) engineers as the major version branch that RHEL minor versions are created from.
Windows TCO Stories
KDE Frameworks 6.9 Released with New Symbolic Icon for Wine, Various Fixes
The KDE Project released KDE Frameworks 6.9 today as a new monthly update to this collection of more than 70 add-on libraries to Qt, which provide commonly needed functionality for KDE applications and the KDE Plasma desktop.
AlmaLinux 10 Beta Offers Early Access to Key Upgrades
Manjaro 24.2 "Yonada" Released, Here's What's New
Powered by Linux kernel 6.12, Manjaro 24.2 "Yonada" is now available for download with GNOME 47, Plasma 6.2, and XFCE 4.18
 
Best Free and Open Source Software
Aurora – Fedora based Linux distribution
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.5, Linux 6.6.66, Linux 6.1.120, Linux 5.15.174, Linux 5.10.231, and Linux 5.4.287
OnePlus 6 Debian
I recently got a OnePlus 6 for the purpose of running Debian, here’s the Debian wiki page about it [1]
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Wine 10.0-rc2
The Wine development release 10.0-rc2 is now available
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Latest Security Patches and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD) From Microsoft-Connected Sites (Misplacing Blame on "Linux")
How to Run Any Program from Any Linux Distro with Distrobox - Make Tech Easier
The biggest selling point of Distrobox is that it runs guests on top of the host instead of using an isolated instance
today's howtos
Today in Techrights
Audiocasts/Shows: 'Linux' Foundation Divesting/Exiting Linux, ODROID and Chill, and GNU World Order
Open Hardware: ESP32, Pi, and More
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
GNOME: Sam Thursfield's Work, GNOME Infrastructure Annual Review, This Week in GNOME, librsvg, and Layered Settings
Mozilla Firefox: "Do Not Track" Canned, Adaptive Tab Bar Color, Firefox DevTools Newsletter
Bottles 51.16 Update Brings New Features and Bug Fixes
bug fixes, Flatpak improvements, and MangoHud settings
today's howtos
Transmission 4.1.0 Beta is out! Sequential Downloading & IPv6 UDP Trackers
Transmission, the popular free open-source BitTorrent client, announced the Beta release of next 4.1.0 version today!
Resolve to have a freer 2025
For others, they say: "just leave me alone with this whole nonsense. It's still 2024, after all!"
Security Leftovers
Security and social engineering
today's leftovers
Android Leftovers
Huawei's Mate X6 Foldable Phone Is Impressive, but I Still Miss Android
Happy Holidays! We Come Bringing Gifts!
It's already time for OS 8 updates
Windows 10's End Is Nigh. Now's the Time to Get Used to Linux
Users of Windows 10 will soon find that Microsoft no longer supports their operating system
Games: GE-Proton 9-21, Helldivers 2, and More
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This Week in Plasma: Better fractional scaling
This week's headliner change is something that I think will make a lot of people happy
Choosing Better Alternatives Amid Confusing Policies
Linux distributions like openSUSE offer a clear and practical solution
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Arduino, and More
Programming Leftovers
Release: Window Maker Live 12.8
The version numbering was modified to reflect the Debian version wmlive is ultimately based on
Alpine 3.21.0 released
We are pleased to announce the release of Alpine Linux 3.21.0
Today in Techrights
Red Hat's Latest Promotion of Buzzwords/Hype/Plagiarism and Microsoft Stuff
Shallow press releases and parroting from Linux Foundation (some even computer-generated slop!)
OBS Studio 31 Debuts With New NVIDIA Blur Features
Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Beta Is Now Available for Download with Cinnamon 6.4
The Linux Mint team has now published the ISO images of the beta release of the upcoming Linux Mint 22.1 release, which can be downloaded right now for public testing from the official mirrors.
Openwashing by Microsoft-sponsored and Microsoft-run OSI, OSI's OpenSource.net Pretends to Still be Active
OSI posturing
GNU/Linux and Free Software
Security Leftovers
WordPress 'Dead End' and Drupal 7 Long in the Tooth
Programming Leftovers
Kernel Picks: Hans de Goede on Bugs on SFC's Layest Hypocrisy on Inclusion
today's howtos
Bazzite: A Linux Distro Worth Gushing Over
My recent GNU/Linux experience has been pretty awesome thanks to Bazzite. It may represent the frontier of OS experiences.
Mozilla Betrays Privacy Again, Props Up Buzzwords
Tracing the FSF's Footsteps
The FSF emerged on October 4, 1985
pgAdmin, PGDay, PostgreSQL, and PSQL Databases
Release of Kubernetes 1.32
Android Leftovers
Google And Samsung Team Up On Android XR Headset To Take On Apple And Meta
today's howtos
Security and Windows TCO
A yearly review – My 53 most favorite apps for Linux for 2024
It’s that time again, the last month of the year. The year 2024 is almost over and a lot has happened
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Olimex, and More
Slimbook Executive, long-term report 7
Lately, my Executive has been misbehaving somewhat. Wait. That's not a correct statement. Let me rephrase it
Games: Steam Deck, GNU/Linux, Chrysalis, and More
Android Leftovers
5 reasons I want UWB on all Android phones
COSMIC Desktop Proposed as Official Spin for Fedora 42
Fedora (probably) goes COSMIC! There is an official proposal about Fedora 42 Spin, featuring System76's innovative desktop with powerful features
KDE Gear 24.12 Officially Released, Finally Ports Dolphin to Mobile Devices
The KDE Project released KDE Gear 24.12 today, the latest stable version of this open-source software suite for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and the Linux ecosystem.
OpenMandriva Lx 24.12 Released with COSMIC Desktop Spin, Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS
The OpenMandriva team released today OpenMandriva Lx 24.12 as the latest snapshot of the “ROME” rolling release series of this Mandriva Linux successor featuring the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies.
Miracle-WM 0.4 Enhances i3-IPC Support for Better Integration
Miracle-WM 0.4 Wayland compositor rolls out with i3-IPC support, named workspaces, and better Waybar integration
IDAD 2024 - Dec. 20: For freedom, against restriction
Don't let computers go to waste and join us in fighting restriction on December 20 for the eighteenth International Day Against Digital Restrictions Management (IDAD)
Revisited: kew – terminal-based music player
I was planning to write a review of a new release of fooyin
Latest Videos From Invidious: GNU/Linux and More
Today in Techrights
