posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 15, 2024



Quoting: OnePlus 6 Debian « etbe - Russell Coker —

The OnePlus 6 was never sold in Australia by the telcos, so they are all gray-market imports which aren’t designed by OnePlus to work in Australia. Until recently that wasn’t a problem, but now that the 3G network has been turned off we need VoLTE and OnePlus didn’t include that in the OS. Reddit has documentation on how to fix this but it has to be done on Android [2]. So I had to go back from Mobian to Android to get VoLTE (and VoWifi) working and then install Mobian again.

For people with similar issues Telstra has a page for checking which phones are supported [3], it’s the only way to determine if it’s the phone or the network that makes VoLTE not work – Android isn’t informative about such things. Telstra lists the OP6 as a suitable phone.

Now after doing this I still can’t get the OP6 working for phone calls on Phosh or PlasmaMobile and I’m not sure why. I’m going to give the PinePhone Pro another go and see if it now works better. In the past I had problems with the PinePhonePro battery discharging too fast, charging too slowly, and having poor call quality [4]. The battery discharge issue should be at least alleviated by some of the changes in the Plasma 6 code that’s now in Debian/Unstable.