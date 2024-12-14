Windows TCO Stories
-
PC Mag ☛ Hackers Exploit New Zero-Day to Target File-Transfer Services
Security researcher Kevin Beaumont adds that new ransomware group called Termite appears to be exploiting the Cleo vulnerability for Windows-based computers. Termite also recently claimed responsibility for the ransomware attack against Blue Yonder, another IT supplier to over 3,000 companies and organizations.
-
The Record ☛ CISA warns of ransomware gangs exploiting Cleo, CyberPanel bugs
The bug affects three file-sharing products: Cleo Harmony, VLTrader and LexiCom. Cleo Harmony and VLTrader are used to send large amounts of data and are built for more enterprise-level file sharing needs, while LexiCom is a lighter solution oftentimes used by smaller organizations to send files.