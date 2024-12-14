Resolve to have a freer 2025

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 14, 2024



Now that 2024 is coming to an end, many people are looking forward and thinking about what they want their 2025 to look like. This thought process looks different for everyone, from more general hopes for the New Year to highly specific goals for each month. For others, they say: "just leave me alone with this whole nonsense. It's still 2024, after all!" When I think about how I want to live my life next year, living in freedom is often at the front of my mind. Why not join me in adding a few computer user freedom resolutions to your vision board for next year? The sky is the limit with software freedom, but here are a few New Year's resolutions and tips to get started.

Read on