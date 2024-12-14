Security Leftovers
-
The Age AU ☛ 2024-12-08 [Older] This big bank plans to kill the password by 2030 [Ed: The Cyber Show ☛ This would not improve security]
-
Integrity/Availability/Authenticity
-
Security Week ☛ Phishing: The Silent Precursor to Data Breaches
Phishing is a social engineering technique designed to deceive victims into divulging sensitive information—such as usernames, passwords, financial details, or corporate secrets. Attackers use mass communication methods, including emails and fake websites, to target large numbers of individuals. Often leveraging urgency and fear, Phishing attackers manipulate victims into making poor decisions. Over the years, Phishing has evolved into several distinct forms, including: [...]
-
NL Times ☛ 2024-12-09 [Older] Dutch server identified in $110 million global scam network
-
-
Confidentiality
-
X41 D-Sec GmbH ☛ Security Review for Mullvad VPN AB: Final Report and Management Summary
Overall, the Mullvad VPN Application appear to have a high security level and are well positioned to protect from the threat model proposed in this report. The use of safe coding and design patterns in combination with regular audits and penetration tests led to a very hardened environment.
The most serious vulnerabilities are considered to be race conditions and temporal safety violations leading to memory corruption issues in the signal handler code. While exploitation of the signal handler code once triggered seems not unlikely, the fact that an attacker first needs to trigger a signal via another fault reduces the severity of the issues. Other vulnerabilities allow leaking information about the identity of a user by network adjacent attackers and to perform side channel attacks that could in specific circumstances reveal which site a client is currently accessing.
-
SequoiaPGP ☛ Blog - Sequoia PGP in Fedora Linux
In Fedora 38, the internal PGP implementation in RPM was replaced by rpm-sequoia. This implementation is also used by the dnf package manager since version 4.17, replacing GPGME / GnuPG. These changes have already trickled down into CentOS Stream 10 and RHEL 10 Beta. Additionally, RHEL 10 Beta ships sq and sqv.
But, of course, which packages are available is more interesting than the package manager itself! The Fedora repositories include the latest versions of almost all Sequoia PGP tools, including sq (sequoia-sq), sqv (sequoia-sqv), the keyring linter (sequoia-keyring-linter), and the Sequoia PGP implementation of the Stateless OpenPGP (SOP) interface (sequoia-sop) – all just one dnf install command away. These tools are also available from the EPEL repositories for RHEL 9.
Additionally, drop-in replacements for Thunderbird’s libRNP (sequoia-octopus-librnp) and GnuPG command-line tools (sequoia-chameleon-gnupg) are available too, but their setup is a little more complicated than just installing them.
-