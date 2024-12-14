Mozilla Firefox: "Do Not Track" Canned, Adaptive Tab Bar Color, Firefox DevTools Newsletter
PC World ☛ Firefox's Do Not Track feature is going away because websites ignore it
Do Not Track was developed in prototype form in 2009, amidst calls for the U.S. FTC to create just such a list to claw some privacy back from online advertisers. Firefox enabled the feature in early 2011. Other browsers soon followed, but the ad industry pushed back against the voluntary setting from the get go, and support has almost completely fizzled out in recent years.
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Addons Blog: Developer Spotlight: Adaptive Tab Bar Color
A few years ago software developer Yixin Wang (aka Eason) decided he wanted to “de-Google” his digital life. After switching from Chrome to Firefox, Eason created macOS Monterey Safari Dark theme to mimic the look of Safari while experimenting with themes.
“During this process,” Eason explains, “I discovered that Firefox’s theme colors can be changed programmatically. That’s when it struck me — I could make Firefox dynamically adapt its theme color based on the web page it’s displaying, imitating Safari’s tab bar tinting behavior.”
Firefox Developer Experience: Firefox DevTools Newsletter — 133
I’m writing those lines in a high speed train to Paris, where the French Mozilla employees are gathering today to celebrate the end of the year. As always, I’m a bit late writing this post (Firefox 133 was released a couple weeks ago already). Since this is my last day before going on holiday, I hope you’ll be fine with a bullets points list of the notable things that happened in this version.