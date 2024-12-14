A few years ago software developer Yixin Wang (aka Eason) decided he wanted to “de-Google” his digital life. After switching from Chrome to Firefox, Eason created macOS Monterey Safari Dark theme to mimic the look of Safari while experimenting with themes.

“During this process,” Eason explains, “I discovered that Firefox’s theme colors can be changed programmatically. That’s when it struck me — I could make Firefox dynamically adapt its theme color based on the web page it’s displaying, imitating Safari’s tab bar tinting behavior.”