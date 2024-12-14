Bottles 51.16 Update Brings New Features and Bug Fixes
Bottles 51.16, a backdoored Windows compatibility layer for Linux, brings bug fixes, Flatpak improvements, and MangoHud settings.
lowRISC has released Sonata v1.0, the first stable and long-term iteration of its platform under the Sunburst project. Funded by DSbD and UKRI, Sonata is designed for embedded systems engineers to implement CHERIoT technology, enabling compartmentalization and enhanced memory safety.
The M5PaperS3 is a low-power e-ink development kit built around the ESP32-S3 microcontroller. This lightweight device features a 3.7V 1800mAh LiPo battery and a MicroSD card slot, designed for use in applications such as IoT monitoring, smart home systems, electronic labeling, and data logging.
Powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, CentOS Stream 10 introduces Valkey (v7.2) as a replacement for Redis, drops XOrg Server support as Wayland is now used as the default display stack with Xwayland as a compatibility layer for running legacy X11 apps, and GNOME 47 “Denver” as the default desktop environment.
KDE Frameworks 6.9 continues the monthly KDE Frameworks releases with new features like the ability to convert to and from the CFP franc currency in KRunner-powered searches, a distinct Breeze icon for the Shortcuts page in System Settings, an improved Breeze icon on password dialogs, and a new symbolic icon for Wine.
Highlights of KDE Gear 24.12 include accessibility and usability improvements for the Dolphin file manager with a revamped main view to work with screen readers, more natural sorting of files, and improved keyboard navigation. Dolphin now also features an overhauled Checksum and Permissions tab in the Properties dialog, and a mobile-optimized interface for Plasma Mobile.
In some parts of the world, December is a winding down period, during which people prepare for a new year while assessing their achievements of the months before. However, for the Internet governance community, December is part of a busy season, with the celebration of the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) 2024.
