GNOME: Sam Thursfield's Work, GNOME Infrastructure Annual Review, This Week in GNOME, librsvg, and Layered Settings

Early on Builder had the concept of layered settings. You had an application default layer the user could control. You also had a project layer which allowed the user to change settings just for that project. But that was about the extent of it. Additionally, these settings were just stored in your normal GSettings data repository so there is no sharing of settings with other project collaborators. Boo!

With Foundry, I’d like to have a bit more flexibility and control. Specifically, I want three layers. One layer for the user’s preferences at the application level. Then project settings which can be bundled with the project by the maintainer for needs specific to the project. Lastly, a layer of user overrides which takes maximum preference.