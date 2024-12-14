GNOME: Sam Thursfield's Work, GNOME Infrastructure Annual Review, This Week in GNOME, librsvg, and Layered Settings
Sam Thursfield: Status update, 13/12/24
Its been an interesting and cold month so far. I made a successful trip to the UK, one of the first times I’ve been back in winter and avoided being exposed to COVID19 since the pandemic, so that’s a step forwards.
I’ve been thinking a lot about documentation recently in a few different places where I work or contribute as a volunteer. One such place is within openQA and the GNOME QA initiative, so here’s what’s been happening there recently.
Andrea Veri: 2024 GNOME Infrastructure Annual Review
Time is passing by very quickly and another year will go as we approach the end of 2024. This year has been fundamental in shaping the present and the future of GNOME’s Infrastructure with its major highlight being a completely revamped platform and a migration of all GNOME services over to AWS. In this post I’ll try to highlight what the major achievements have been throughout the past 12 months.
This Week in GNOME ☛ This Week in GNOME: #178 Fuzz Testing
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from December 06 to December 13.
Federico Mena-Quintero: Outreachy internship for librsvg, December 2024
I am delighted to announce that I am mentoring Adetoye Anointing for the December 2024 round of Outreachy. Anointing will be working on librsvg, on implementing the SVG2 text layout algorithm.
GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: Layered Settings
Early on Builder had the concept of layered settings. You had an application default layer the user could control. You also had a project layer which allowed the user to change settings just for that project. But that was about the extent of it. Additionally, these settings were just stored in your normal
GSettingsdata repository so there is no sharing of settings with other project collaborators. Boo!
With Foundry, I’d like to have a bit more flexibility and control. Specifically, I want three layers. One layer for the user’s preferences at the application level. Then project settings which can be bundled with the project by the maintainer for needs specific to the project. Lastly, a layer of user overrides which takes maximum preference.