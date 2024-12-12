today's howtos
How to Install Resilio Sync on Ubuntu/Linux Mint
Overview Resilio Sync (formerly BitTorrent Sync) by Resilio, Inc. is a proprietary peer-to-peer file synchronization tool. It supports a wide range of platforms, including Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, backdoored Windows Phone, Amazon Kindle Fire, and BSD.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Remove the Old VMWare Workstation Player in Ubuntu
This tutorial shows you how to completely remove the old VMWare Workstation player in Ubuntu 24.04 and GNU/Linux Mint 22. I was trying to install the new VMWare Workstation Pro 17.6.1 today in my Ubuntu laptop. The official installer however told me to uninstall the old VMWare Player 17.5.0.0 first.
Don Marti ☛ Don Marti: run a command in a tab with gnome-terminal
To start a command a new tab, use the
--tabcommand-line option to gnome-terminal, along with
--to separate the gnome-terminal options from the options passed to the commnd being run.
The script for previewing this site locally uses separate tabs for the devd process and for the script that re-runs make when a file changes.
Barry Kauler ☛ Download latest Opera browser
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Install Liquorix / XanMod Kernel for Better Desktop & Gaming Experience
Want to optimize your GNU/Linux desktop for responsiveness or gaming? Try the custom Libquorix or XanMod Kernels. Besides the default and mainline Kernels, there are some other kernels available for Debian/Ubuntu users.
MWL ☛ “Networking for System Administrators, 2nd edition” cover art
The inimitable Eddie Sharam has finished the cover painting for the new edition of Networking for Systems Administrators. It’s a parody of Giuseppe Zocchi’s Pietre Dure of Architettura. It’s a wraparound, but you can see a mockup of the front cover at the sponsorship page.
XDA ☛ Ubuntu tip of the day: Free up space by removing old packages
Apt is a powerful packaging manager for Ubuntu and there's one handy command that can automatically check for and remove outdated packages no longer needed by the OS. If you've recently upgraded Ubuntu or removed some software, there's a chance you have some obsolescent packages. Running sudo apt autoremove will get rid of them and can free up considerable space.
Medium ☛ The Linux Concept Journey — Xen Hypervisor
Xen is a type-1 hypervisor which is open source. Among its key features are: small footprint, driver isolation (while the main device driver for a system to run inside of a virtual machine and in case of a crush/compromise it can be restarted without affecting the rest of the system) and paravirtualization support (Xen can run on hardware that does not have virtualization extensions). It was originally developed by the University of Cambridge Computer Laboratory. Today it is being developed by the Linux Foundation (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xen).