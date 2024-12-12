AnyDesk, Kodi, uCareSystem, and More
Barry Kauler ☛ AnyDesk orange-ball menu entry
Alfons suggested the AnyDesk appimage for inclusion in EasyOS. Here is the AnyDesk homepage:
Barry Kauler ☛ Fix for Kodi flatpak
We can blame flatpak; however, EasyOS has an unusual arrangement of symlinks. Both /run and /var/run are symlinks to /tmp/run, which was done as it was originally planned to have /tmp folder as a tmpfs, and /run and /var/run symlinked into that will mean they will just disappear at shutdown.
Salih Emin: uCareSystem 24.12.11 | More Color and better messaging
I’m pleased to introduce uCareSystem 24.12.11, the latest version of the all-in-one system maintenance tool for Ubuntu, GNU/Linux Mint, Debian and its derivatives. This release brings some major changes in UI, fixes and improvements under the hood.
Linux Handbook ☛ LHB GNU/Linux Digest #24.22: Self-host Mailcow, Subshell vs login shell, Xargs and More
Subshell or login? What's the difference?