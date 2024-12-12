posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 12, 2024



Quoting: Pisi Linux - end-user focused distribution - LinuxLinks —

Pisi Linux is a user-focused distribution developed by the Pisi community, aiming to provide ease of installation, configuration, and usage for computer users, meeting their basic desktop needs.

It is based on the Pisi infrastructure and is dedicated to the principles of free software.

It incorporates the most recent stable versions of existing packages. It uses Turkish fully and accurately. By conducting spelling and grammar checks, it ensures that you use Turkish correctly, smoothly, and beautifully.