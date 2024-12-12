posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 12, 2024



Quoting: Fedora KDE - powerful Fedora-based operating system - LinuxLinks

The Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop Edition is a powerful Fedora-based operating system using the KDE Plasma Desktop as the main user interface. It’s an official spin.

Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop comes with many pre-selected top quality applications that suit all modern desktop use cases – from online communication like web browsing, instant messaging and electronic mail correspondence, through multimedia and entertainment, to an advanced productivity suite, including office applications and enterprise grade personal information management.

All KDE applications are well integrated, with a similar look and feel and an easy to use interface, accompanied by an outstanding graphical appearance.