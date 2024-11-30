posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 30, 2024



Quoting: This Week in Plasma: Disable-able KWin Rules - KDE Blogs —

This week there was a flurry of UI polishing work and a nice new feature to go along with the usual background level of bug-fixing. Some of the changes are quite consequential, being minor pain points for years. So hopefully this should be a crowd-pleasing week! If that's the case, consider directing your pleased-ness at KDE's year-end fundraiser! As of the time of writing, we're at 98% of our goal, and it would be amazing to get to 100% by the end of November!