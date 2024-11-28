Free software is vital for the public and state-run infrastructure of a free society

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 28, 2024



An Austrian petitioner succeeded in realizing what the US government failed to see: that free software is vital for the infrastructure of a free society.

The way that governments get hooked on proprietary software tends to be predatory in nature, often based on offering gratis or low-cost samples only to jack up prices and take away control after a government is dependent on nonfree software. This story of trapping governments into using proprietary software is a known strategy by industry giants such as Microsoft.

