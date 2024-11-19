FreeCAD 1.0 Open-Source 3D Parametric Modeler Released, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 19, 2024



Highlights of FreeCAD 1.0 include a new built-in Assembly Workbench, the inclusion of the topological naming problem mitigation code, a new materials system for appearance properties, a new BIM workbench with better setup & management tools and better IFC support, as well as a new logo.

The user interface saw many improvements in this release, including a stand-alone dockable widget for more flexibility, a rotation center indicator, selection filters to facilitate the selection of vertices, edges, and faces, the overlay of dock widgets, a redesigned Preferences dialog with a tree view, and a new TabBar workbench selector.

