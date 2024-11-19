Blender 4.3 Open-Source 3D Graphics App Introduces Experimental Vulkan Backend

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 19, 2024



Four months after Blender 4.2 LTS, the Blender 4.3 release introduces an experimental Vulkan backend on Linux and Windows systems to render the user interface. This can be enabled over the default OpenGL backend under Preferences > Interface > Developer Extras > System > Backend. However, there are some limitations like lack of support for GPU subdivision and OpenXR, and slower performance compared to the OpenGL backend.

The experimental Vulkan backend on Linux is supported on AMD Radeon RX 400 graphics series and later using the latest official drivers from AMD and on legacy AMD GPUs using the Mesa graphics drivers, on NVIDIA GeForce GTX 900 GPUs and later using the latest NVIDIA graphics drivers, and on Intel UHD, IRIS, and Arc based GPUs using the Mesa graphics drivers.

