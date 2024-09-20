today's leftovers
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Silicon Angle ☛ RISC-V guardian SiFive unveils new chip designs for low-powered Hey Hi (AI) at the edge
Open-source semiconductor design company SiFive Inc. today unveiled its latest chip design blueprints, the SiFive Intelligence XM Series, saying these are the first based on its RISC-V architecture to include a highly scalable artificial intelligence matrix engine.
-
CNX Software ☛ STMicro STM32C071 Arm Cortex-M0+ MCU adds USB FS interface, targets inexpensive GUI implementations
STMicro has just announced the availability of the STM32C071 Arm Cortex-M0+ microcontroller part of the STM32C0 series with 128 KB of flash and 24 KB of RAM suitable for driving a small 320 x 240 display using an SPI interface and building affordable graphical user interfaces (GUI) for appliances.
-
-
Rocky Linux
-
PR Web ☛ CIQ Partners with Ansys on Optimized Rocky Linux Deployment
CIQ, the company leading the next generation of software infrastructure for enterprises, has partnered with Ansys, the global leader in engineering simulation, to create an optimized Rocky Linux cloud image specifically tailored for the Ansys suite of software. Ansys selected Rocky Linux as an alternative following the recently announced termination of CentOS (Community Enterprise Operating System). CIQ, the founding support and services provider for Rocky Linux, has become an Ansys Technology Partner, leveraging CIQ's expertise in streamlining lifecycle management of high-performance computing environments.
-