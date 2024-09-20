PREEMPT_RT in Mainline and Microsofters Trying to Use Rust to Destabilise Linux
ZDNet ☛ 20 years later, real-time Linux makes it to the kernel - really
After 20 years, Real-Time Linux (PREEMPT_RT) is finally -- finally -- in the mainline kernel. Linus Torvalds blessed the code while he was at Open Source Summit Europe. Why is this a big deal? Let's start by explaining what a real-time operating system (RTOS) is and what it's good for.
Dev Class ☛ RustConf speakers affirm Rust for Linux project despite challenges of unstable Rust, maintainer resignation [Ed: Microsoft operative Tim Anderson helps Microsoft employees seed discord inside Linux through Rust, which is hosted on Microsoft platforms]
At RustConf in Montreal last week, Miguel Ojeda, a lead maintainer for the Rust for Linux project, described the resignation of fellow maintainer Wedson Almeida Filho as a “darkest before the dawn” moment for the project, which aims to make Rust a second main programming language for the Linux kernel alongside C.
Update
Torvalds on Rust:
Torvalds weighs in on 'nasty' Rust vs C for Linux debate
"C is, in the end, a very simple language. It's one of the reasons I enjoy C and why a lot of C programmers enjoy C, even if the other side of that picture is obviously that because it's simple it's also very easy to make mistakes," he argued.