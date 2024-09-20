Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
5 Best Free and Open Source JavaScript Object-Relational Mapping Software - LinuxLinks
In essence, ORM is a design pattern for converting (wrapping) that data stored within a relational database into an object that can be used within an object oriented language. It creates a layer between the language and the database, helping programmers work with data without the OOP paradigm.
Compared to traditional techniques of exchange between an object-oriented language and a relational database, ORM often reduces the amount of code that needs to be written. It standardizes interfaces reducing boilerplate and speeding development time. Advocates of ORMs claim they increase productivity, improve application design, reuse code and maintain the application over time. On the other hand, ORM suffers the disadvantage of the abstraction obscuring what’s happening in the code. And over-use of ORM software can produce poorly designed databases.
There are a fairly wide range of ORM software available. Here’s our recommendations summarized in a legendary ratings chart.
Mahotas - library of fast computer vision algorithms - LinuxLinks
Mahotas is a library of fast computer vision algorithms (all implemented in C++ for speed) operating over NumPy arrays.
It includes many algorithms implemented in C++ for speed while operating in numpy arrays and with a very clean Python interface.
Mahotas currently has over 100 functions for image processing and computer vision and it keeps growing. This is free and open source software.
Typeracer - typing testing - LinuxLinks
Typeracer is a terminal typing game. Race to see the fastest time you can get. Typeracer gives you a random passage and you type it out.
As you type the software tells you where you’re making errors and give you a set of words per minute.
Typeracer natively supports reading almost all languages. If the language does not blend wide and thin character charsets it should work as expected without a hitch.
This is free and open source software.
Navita - rapid directory traversal - LinuxLinks
Navita is a Bash/Zsh utility for rapid directory traversal, employing fuzzy matching, history tracking, and path validation for efficient file system navigation.
Navita aims to simplify your command-line experience. The powerful Bash tool uses fuzzy search to get you to your destination in seconds.
The software uses fzf, grep, bc, find, less and the Core utilities.
This is free and open source software.
KGpg - simple interface for GnuPG - LinuxLinks
KGpg is a simple interface for GnuPG, a powerful encryption utility.
It can help you set up and manage your keys, import and export keys, view key signatures, trust status and expiry dates. With KGpg, you don’t need to remember gpg’s command lines and options. Almost everything can be done with a few mouse clicks.
This is free and open source software.
SimpleITK - image analysis toolkit - LinuxLinks
SimpleITK is an image analysis toolkit with a large number of components supporting general filtering operations, image segmentation and registration.
It is built on top of the Insight Segmentation and Registration Toolkit ITK with the intent of providing a simplified interface to ITK.
This is free and open source software.
Flyweight - ORM for SQLite - LinuxLinks
This is free and open source software.
GpgFrontend - GUI frontend for GnuPG - LinuxLinks
GnuPG stands for GNU Privacy Guard and is a tool for secure communication and data storage. The software has two main uses. The first is to encrypt data to ensure its privacy. The second is to “sign” data so that others can determine it is authentic and unmodified.
GnuPG is a superb tool though it’s a command line affair. If you’re looking for a GUI frontend for GnuPG, step forward GpgFrontend. This is a Qt-based free, open-source, robust yet user-friendly, compact and cross-platform tool for OpenPGP encryption. It lets you decrypt and sign text or files.