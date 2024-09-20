Since there are only so many things to render to HTML, this on disk cache has a maximum size that it stabilizes at; given enough time, everything gets visited and thus winds up in the disk cache of rendered HTML. The render disk cache lives in its own directory hierarchy, and so I can watch its size with a simple 'du -hs' command. Since I delete the entire cache every so often, this gives me an indicator that I can call either "time to full cache" or "time to full crawl". The time to full cache is how long it typically takes for the cache to reach maximum size, which is how long it takes for everything to be visited by something (or actually, used to render a URL that something visited).