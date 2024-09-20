today's howtos
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ dmesg Command in GNU/Linux with Examples
Linux system administrators rely on a wide array of powerful commands to manage and maintain their systems effectively. One such command that plays a crucial role in accessing and analyzing kernel messages is dmesg.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Thunderbird on Fedora 40
Thunderbird, a powerful and versatile email client developed by Mozilla, has become a go-to choice for many GNU/Linux users. With its robust features and customization options, Thunderbird seamlessly integrates with various GNU/Linux distributions, including the popular Fedora 40.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Darktable on Fedora 40
Darktable is a powerful, open-source photography workflow application that provides a comprehensive suite of tools for managing and processing digital images. As a photographer or enthusiast, using the latest version of Darktable ensures access to new features, improved performance, and enhanced stability.
-
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Enable Left-Handed Mouse Mode in Ubuntu
If you’re left-handed, using a regular mouse setup can be uncomfortable. Luckily, Ubuntu allows you to switch your mouse to left-handed mode easily. This means you can swap the functions of the left and right mouse buttons to make it more comfortable for left-handers.
-
Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To Install Tor Browser on Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial will help you install Tor Browser, the anonymity-promising web browser derived from Firefox, on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". We also included below how to update, how to make desktop shortcuts, and even how to contribute back to this amazing Free Software project. Now let's begin and happy surfing!
-
University of Toronto ☛ My "time to full crawl" (vague) metric
Since there are only so many things to render to HTML, this on disk cache has a maximum size that it stabilizes at; given enough time, everything gets visited and thus winds up in the disk cache of rendered HTML. The render disk cache lives in its own directory hierarchy, and so I can watch its size with a simple 'du -hs' command. Since I delete the entire cache every so often, this gives me an indicator that I can call either "time to full cache" or "time to full crawl". The time to full cache is how long it typically takes for the cache to reach maximum size, which is how long it takes for everything to be visited by something (or actually, used to render a URL that something visited).
-
Hazel Weakly ☛ Cache Me Not, Cache Me, Cache Me Not
Caching is hard. So hard. But also, we are so fucking bad at it. Every time I have to use a public wifi setup I have a joker moment. Does absolutely nobody test shit on anything less than wired symmetric gigabit anymore?
-
Alvaro Montoro ☛ New Values and Functions in CSS
The CSS Working Group released the first Public Working Draft for the CSS Values and Units Module Level 5. It describes the common values and units that CSS properties accept and the syntax used for them, and it comes with some interesting new features.
-
[Old] Andy Bell ☛ Some little ways I’m using CSS :has() in the real world
There’s a lot of chatter around the new(ish) :has() pseudo-class. It’s something we’ve been crying out for, for years: being able to select parent elements!
-
Jason W Comeau ☛ The Undeniable Utility Of CSS :has
One of these new features is the :has pseudo-class. And, honestly, I wasn’t sure how useful it would be for me. I mostly build webapps using React, which means I tend not to use complex selectors. Would the :has pseudo-class really offer much benefit in this context?
Well, I’ve spent the past few months rebuilding this blog, using all of the modern CSS bells and whistles. And my goodness, I was wrong about :has. It’s an incredibly handy utility, even in a CSS-in-JS context!