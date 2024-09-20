posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 20, 2024



Quoting: Sleeper OS - specialized distro derived from Debian - LinuxLinks —

Striving for a streamlined experience, the distro comes pre-installed with essential tools. In addition to these powerful design applications, Sleeper OS includes Firefox as the default web browser, ensuring users have a well-rounded toolkit for both online research and creative expression.

By minimizing bloatware and focusing on quality over quantity, Sleeper OS aims to offer a purposeful platform that empowers both who look for low-resources distros, as well for performance, to effortlessly channel their creativity and achieve their goals.

Sleeper OS is developed in Spain.