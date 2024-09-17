today's howtos
University of Toronto ☛ Why my Fedora 40 systems stalled logins for ten seconds or so
One of my peculiarities is that I reboot my Fedora 40 desktops by logging in as root on a text terminal and then running 'reboot' (sometimes or often also telling loginctl to terminate any remainders of my login session so that the reboot doesn't stall for irritating lengths of time). Recently, the simple process of logging in as root has been stalling for an alarmingly long time, enough time to make me think something was wrong with the system (it turns out that the stall was probably ten seconds or so, but even a couple of seconds is alarming for your root login not working). Today I hit this again and this time I dug into what was happening, partly because I was able to reproduce it with something other than a root login to reboot the machine.
linuxcapable
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Remi RPM on Rocky GNU/Linux 9 or 8
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install ModSecurity 2 with Apache on Debian 12 or 11
howtoforge
HowTo Forge ☛ Update the ISPConfig Perfect Server from Ubuntu 22.04 to Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial will take you through updating a server managed by ISPConfig from Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish) to Ubuntu 24.04 (Noble Numbat). This guide works for both single- and multiserver setups.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Upgrade Ubuntu 22.04 to Ubuntu 24.04
Ubuntu 24.04, codename "Noble Nombat", was released on the 25th of April 2024. This guide describes how to update to this version.
LinuxBuz ☛ How to Enable Auto-Completion for Kubectl (Linux, Mac and Windows)
If you frequently use kubectl to manage your Kubernetes clusters, you know how powerful this command-line tool is.
How to install free Qcad 2D on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Installing open-source QCAD on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish allows you to create two-dimensional technical drawings using the command terminal.
How to install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Office 2007 on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04 or 20.04 LTS [Ed: LibreOffice is more capable]
Although we already have Libre Office out of the box on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04, or 20.04 LTS, if you have a Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Office 2007 copy, you can install it on Ubuntu GNU/Linux using Wine and use it just like any other software.
How to Install phpMyAdmin with Apache on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS
Tutorial to learn the steps for installing phpMyAdmin on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using Apache Web server for managing MariaDB or MySQL via web browser and graphical user interface.
How to Install PowerShell on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS [Ed: Better to migrate away from it, even for security reasons alone]
In this tutorial, we will learn how to install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft backdoored Windows PowerShell using the command terminal in Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 Jammy JellyFish Linux. backdoored Windows PowerShell is both a command-line shell and a scripting language.