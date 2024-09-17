One of my peculiarities is that I reboot my Fedora 40 desktops by logging in as root on a text terminal and then running 'reboot' (sometimes or often also telling loginctl to terminate any remainders of my login session so that the reboot doesn't stall for irritating lengths of time). Recently, the simple process of logging in as root has been stalling for an alarmingly long time, enough time to make me think something was wrong with the system (it turns out that the stall was probably ten seconds or so, but even a couple of seconds is alarming for your root login not working). Today I hit this again and this time I dug into what was happening, partly because I was able to reproduce it with something other than a root login to reboot the machine.