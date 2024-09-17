Fedora Linux 41 Enters Public Beta Testing with Linux Kernel 6.11 and GNOME 47

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 17, 2024



Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.11 kernel series, the Fedora Linux 41 beta is here to showcase the soon-to-be-released GNOME 47 desktop environment on the flagship Fedora Workstation edition, which is now Wayland-only and once again supports installing the NVIDIA drivers with Secure Boot enabled, as well as the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.2 desktop environment on the Fedora KDE Spin.

Fedora Linux 41 finally switches to DNF5 for a faster and more enhanced package management experience, enables systemd service hardening features for default system services to improve security, accelerates the GnuTLS implementation with software Kernel TLS (KTLS), adds ROCm 6.2 for AMD users, and enables bootupd for Fedora Atomic Desktops and Fedora IoT.

