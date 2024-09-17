Audiocasts/Shows: Linux User Space, Late Night Linux, WP [WordPress] Briefing
-
Linux User Space Episode 5:01: Death and Ptyxis
Coming up in this episode
* Death & Taxes
* Stop Filing Bug Reports! -- like that
* and Your Emails!
1:25 Yubikeys are DEAD!
10:41 Deep In the Heart of Ptyxis
28:01 The Do's and Don'ts of Bug Reports
42:47 Email: Scott J
49:47 Email: Ben
52:49 Email: Bruce H
57:48 Email: Rob Simmons
1:03:22 Email: DailyDriver
1:04:24 Email: J
1:08:34 Pnext Time
1:10:17 Pstinger
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 299
Learning undergraduate level signal processing for free, a few more uses for KDE Connect, analysing audio for HiFi setups, deep inspection of Python objects, viewing HTTP archives, and more on the problem with micropayments.
-
WordPress ☛ WP [WordPress] Briefing: Episode 86: My First WordPress Experience
Join us this week as Josepha takes a personal journey down memory lane to her first encounters with WordPress. In this episode, she shares the story of her very first WordPress website, the excitement of getting involved with WordCamps, and how those early discoveries shaped her rewarding path in the WordPress community. Whether you're a seasoned user or new to the platform, Josepha’s reflections will inspire you with insights from her earliest days in WordPress.