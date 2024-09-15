The MS-CF17 from MSI is an advanced single-board computer that combines high performance with a compact, fanless, ultra-low-power design. Featuring Intel’s latest 13th Gen Raptor Lake-P processors, the board is also available in an industrial-grade variant, making it suitable for demanding applications.

The ASRock Industrial SBC-374 is a robust single board computer designed for embedded applications. It features Intel Core Ultra Processors (Meteor Lake-PS) on an LGA 1851 socket and is supported by an AMI SPI BIOS with secure flash options, suitable for demanding tasks in secure environments.

The ODROID-M2 builds on the success of the Hardkernel ODROID-M1 series, offering enhanced computing power for industrial embedded systems. Powered by the RK3588S2 SoC, the ODROID-M2 provides significant improvements in both processing power and memory performance.

The Milk-V DuoModule 01 Evaluation Board offers a versatile platform for evaluating the Duo Module 01, featuring Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and eMMC storage. It enables developers and makers to prototype solutions using the SG2000 SoC, with open-source documentation to streamline development.

Highlights of Linux 6.11 include a new driver subsystem to enable support upstream for Bluetooth/WLAN chips on Qualcomm platforms, getrandom() support to vDSO on x86 systems adding a new kind of mapping to mmap(2) that lets the kernel zero out pages anytime under memory pressure, virtual CPU hotplug support for AArch64 (ARM64) ACPI systems, and a new mechanism to create interrupt domains.

Shotcut 24.09 is here only two weeks after Shotcut 24.08 to address some major bugs reported by users, including seeking and frozen video issues with some files or scenarios, wrong frame rate for Android Camera videos, as well as the missing Reverb audio filter on the Windows version.

The monthly KDE Frameworks releases continue and KDE Frameworks 6.6 is here to implement a major change, namely support for de-facto standard, cross-desktop thumbnail generators. This implementation will enable support for thumbnails from third-party applications in the Dolphin file manager, such as the STL file thumbnailer for those working with 3D models or 3D printers.