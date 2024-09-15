Security: YARA 4.5.2 Release and "Linux" FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt)
SANS ☛ YARA 4.5.2 Release, (Sat, Sep 14th)
YARA 4.5.2 was released with 3 small changes and 4 bugfixes.
Bleeping Computer ☛ New Linux malware Hadooken targets Oracle WebLogic servers [Ed: The issue is WebLogic, which is proprietary]
Hackers are targeting Oracle WebLogic servers to infect them with a new Linux malware named "Hadooken," which launches a cryptominer and a tool for distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.
TechRadar ☛ Oracle servers targeted by new Linux malware to steal passwords, crypto [Ed: They're reversed the narrative; the issue is Oracle, not Linux]
Security Affairs ☛ New Linux malware called Hadooken targets Oracle WebLogic servers [Ed: Targets "weak passwords" too; not a Linux issue]