today's howtos
LinuxBuz ☛ Kubectl Create Service: How to Create a Service in Kubernetes
In Kubernetes, a Service is an abstraction that defines how to access a group of Pods.
Install Code-Server for VS code on Ubuntu 22.04 or 24.04 LTS [Ed: This is proprietary Micrsoft spyware that needs to be avoided by anyone who cares about computing]
Code Server is an open-source project that allows you to program using VS Code but a web browser. Here, we learn the command to install Code Server on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy JellyFish or 24.04 Noble.
Install VSCodium on Ubuntu 24.04 | 22.04 Linux [Ed: And this one helps Microsoft monoculture around its proprietary spyware]
VSCodium is a free and open-source fork of Microsoft’s VS code editor. Here, we will learn the commands to install VScodium on both Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy JellyFish and Ubuntu 24.04 Noble. >
Best Resources for Learning Linux Administration
Linux is one of the most popular operating systems used for servers, cloud infrastructure, DevOps, and more. Linux system administration skills are in high demand, and learning how to manage, secure, and maintain Linux environments can significantly boost your career prospects in IT.