Linux Kernel 6.11 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 15, 2024



Highlights of Linux 6.11 include a new driver subsystem to enable support upstream for Bluetooth/WLAN chips on Qualcomm platforms, getrandom() support to vDSO on x86 systems adding a new kind of mapping to mmap(2) that lets the kernel zero out pages anytime under memory pressure, virtual CPU hotplug support for AArch64 (ARM64) ACPI systems, and a new mechanism to create interrupt domains.

Also new is a dmaengine_prep_peripheral_dma_vec() to support transfers using dma vectors and documentation and user in AXI dma, along with STMicro STM32 DMA3 support, a minimum version for the Rust toolchain, support for the Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake CPU platforms, Loongson-3 CPUFreq driver support, fast CPPC support in the amd-pstate cpufreq driver, and hwmon interface support to the ACPI fan driver.

