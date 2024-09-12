Tux Machines

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 6.7

If you get the following error message when starting your regular Linux operating system, then it means that your Linux operating system is outdated.

LinuxGizmos.com

Asus X7433RE-IM-A is a 3.5″ Single Board Computer with Intel Atom X7433RE Processor

The X7433RE-IM-A is a 3.5” industrial single board computer designed for industrial applications, featuring the Intel Amston Lake System-on-Chip. It integrates Intel Deep Learning Boost and Advanced Vector Extensions 2 to enhance AI inference and accelerate workloads at the edge, specifically targeting IoT applications.

HaloMax Product Line for Long-Range, Low-Power Wireless Solutions

Teledatics’ HaloMax, recently featured on CrowdSupply, is a long-range wireless module designed for applications like smart agriculture, industrial control, and HAM radio. Operating in the sub-1 GHz band, it delivers reliable, power-efficient communication over extended distances with FCC-allowed maximum output power.

MINIX U8K-ULTRA: 8K UHD Media Hub Powered by Android

The MINIX U8K-ULTRA 8K UHD AI Media Hub Powered by Android is designed for video processing and high-resolution streaming. It is powered by the Amlogic S928X-K processor, supporting various video formats including AV1, VP9, H.265-10, AVS3, and AVS2.

Ubuntu Buzz !

Deepin 23 GNU/Linux Released with Download Links, Mirrors and Torrents

Amarok Audio Player is Alive and How To Install It on Kubuntu 22.04

Amarok comes back to GNU/Linux! After six years of hiatus, it is surely a happy news to us all especially who had experiences with this legendary audio player on the classic Kubuntu and Mandriva before it was discontinued. This article will reintroduce Amarok to newer generations today as well as offer a guide to install it on Kubuntu Jammy up to Noble. Lastly, we want to say thank you very much The Developers for reviving Amarok. Here we go!

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 12, 2024

A host of sunflowers

  1. [Meme] The Ponzi Scheme That Eats Rivals (by Paying Them to Stop Competing)
    Why compete when you can bribe and defang antitrust authorities?
  2. In 2006 We Had a Novell Problem and Now We Have Several Novells
    Microsoft thorns inside the community
  3. Richard M. Stallman (RMS) Debunks Misconceptions About What Free Software Means and Explains How It Works
    Free software means people (including users and developers) exercise control over the program, not the programmers
  4. Certificate Authority Let's Encrypt Has Fallen From 12% in Geminispace to Just 1.2% in Two Years (Capsules Usually Self-Sign Their Certificates)
    Don't ask the imposters about security
  5. Dispelling the Notion That Microsoft is Political Left
    Microsoft not only got bailed out (several times) by Donald Trump but also approached him to take over TikTok without paying for it

  6. Links 11/09/2024: EPO Patents Tossed Out by Courts, Software Patent Reveals Ford "Tech That Listens to Driver Conversations to Serve Ads"
    Links for the day
  7. More "Linux" SEO SPAM, Wrapped Up as Clown Computing, Composed by a "Bullshit Generator" (LLM)
    linuxsecurity.com at it again this week
  8. "Linux" and Linux.com Diploma Mill
    The front page of Linux.com right now is the usual nonsense
  9. Links 11/09/2024: ROOPHLOCH Report, Small Web Experiences, and Cohost Effectively Dead
    Links for the day
  10. Links 11/09/2024: Russia Enters Latvia With Drone, Truth Social Stock Crashes
    Links for the day
  11. The "IT Industry" is Full of Imposters (It's a Growing Crisis)
    They often manage the companies
  12. Richard Stallman Explains Stochastic Parrots (LLMs)
    From his latest talk
  13. The Toys of Today's Kids and Coordination Woes, Not to Mention a Lack of Social Skills
    Too much time indoors, too much screen time
  14. Linus Torvalds, the Son of a Politician, Tries to Stay Out of Politics (or Political Topics)
    "I'm just a geek" has its limits in practice
  15. Richard Stallman Still Deals With Politics
    Stallman's gonna Stallman
  16. GAFAM Not Invincible
    The US has an election very soon and Microsoft is already bribing candidates for deregulation and favours, based on press reports
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  18. IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, September 10, 2024
    IRC logs for Tuesday, September 10, 2024
  19. The Greatest Show on Earth (Buzzwords Circus)
    What next? Being denied medical service because you don't have a Facebook account?
  20. Gemini Links 11/09/2024: Happiness, Improvised Nebuliser, and olden Age of Palm OS
    Links for the day
QEMU 9.1 Improves ARM and RISC-V Support, Adds Compression Offload Support
QEMU 9.1 open-source machine emulator and virtualization software has been released to improve hardware support and emulation for ARM and RISC-V platforms, as well as other changes.
Tails 6.7 Rolls Out with Updates to Tor Browser and Thunderbird
Tails 6.7 released: Updates Tor Browser to 13.5.3, Thunderbird to 115.15, and introduces new OnionShare chat feature
Games: Elsie, Spray Paint Simulator, and More
Redox OS 0.9.0
We would like to thank all maintainers and contributors whose hard work has made this release possible
Juno Tab 3 Tablet Announced, Available with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Juno Computers have announced their latest Linux tablet, the Juno Tab 3, and it’s available to buy preloaded with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
KDE Slimbook Plasma VI Linux Ultrabook Launches with AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS
Slimbook and KDE launched today a new Linux-powered ultrabook, the KDE Slimbook Plasma VI, featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, up to 96GB of RAM, and a heftier battery of 80wh.
This week in Plasma: Stabilization for 6.2
This week I and many other major Plasma contributors are are at Akademy, planning the future and having many fruitful in-person discussions
 
Arduino Plug and Make Kit and Strandbeest-style coffee table
Security and Windows TCO
10 security related stories
Distributions and Operating Systems: OneFileLinux, Makulu, and deepin
Some GNU/Linux distro news
Software Releases: Curl 8.10.0, Unifont 16.0.01, Terminal File Managers, Istio 1.23.1, Radicle 1.0, Pandoc 3.4
Databases: Postgres, MariaDB, and More
Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9 Released with Qt 6 Port, AppImage Support, and More
Raspberry Pi Imager, a user-friendly tool for creating bootable media for Raspberry Pi devices, has been updated today to version 1.9, a major release that brings a modern interface and new features.
Kodi 21.1 "Omega"
As this is a point release, there are no major changes since the previous version
Kali Linux 2024.3 Adds 11 New Hacking Tools, Improves Raspberry Pi Support
Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2024.3 as the latest live and installation media of this Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing.
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, and More
Qubes OS 4.2.3-rc1 is available for testing
We’re pleased to announce that the first release candidate (RC) for Qubes OS 4.2.3 is now available for testing
Ubuntu 24.10 to Introduce User-Controlled Permissions Prompts
The upcoming Ubuntu 24.10 operating system promises a new feature called “permissions prompting” for an extra layer of privacy and security.
VirtualBox 7.1 Released with Qt 6 GUI, Wayland Support for Clipboard Sharing
Oracle released today the final version of the VirtualBox 7.1 open-source and cross-platform virtualization software, a major update that introduces a revamped UI and new features.
Android Leftovers
Google Warns Millions Of Android Users—Do Not Install These Apps
Audacity 3.6.3 Released! Add Back Legacy Effects (Ubuntu PPA)
Audacity audio editor announced 3.6.2 release a week ago, then version 3.6.3 a day ago with a quick-fix
Usr-Merge: Solus’s New Approach to Linux Filesystems
Solus OS reboots its Usr-Merge strategy, aiming for a more seamless integration of Linux file systems. Here's more on that
Announcing Incus 6.5
This release contains a very good mix of bug fixes and performances improvements as well as exciting new features across the board
Which Linux Distro is Right for You? A Beginner’s Guide
Understand your needs to find the right distro, whether it's gaming or coding, or you have old or new hardware.
Why I Keep Coming Back to Fedora Workstation
As is the case with many Linux users, I’ve spent time installing and using many different distributions over the years, but I still keep coming back to Fedora Workstation
Openwashing Example and Mary Jo Foley Still Attacking GNU/Linux for Microsoft (Now From "Directions on Microsoft" With a New Hat)
Free software distorted, hijacked
Why Use a Mail Client vs Webmail
Many of us Thunderbird users often forget just how convenient using a mail client can be
Juno Tab 3 Linux Tablet Launches at $699 with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
US-based hardware vendor Juno Computers launched today the Juno Tab 3 tablet powered by Linux and running the Debian-based Mobian Linux or Ubuntu/Kubuntu 24.04 LTS.
EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.3 released
Significant changes this time. Version 6.2 was released only about 3 weeks ago
Godot 3.6 finally released!
After 2 years of development, Godot 3.6 is finally out and it comes fully packed with features and quality of life improvements!
Android Leftovers
Retroid Pocket 5 released packing high-end features for fans of budget Android gaming handhelds
KDE Plasma 6.1.5 Released with More Bug Fixes for Plasma 6.1 Users
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.1.5 as the fifth and last maintenance update to the KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment series to fix more pesky bugs for improved stability and reliability.
Rescuezilla 2.5.1 Rolls Out with Critical Fixes and Enhanced Compatibility
Rescuezilla 2.5.1 open-source disk imaging app fixes critical NTFS bugs and enhances compatibility with Clonezilla
OneFileLinux: A tiny recovery distro that fits snugly in your EFI system partition
The kind of thing the big names should be doing instead of working with proprietary vendors
Ubuntu 24.10 Default Wallpaper & Mascot Revealed
The default wallpaper of Ubuntu 24.10 ‘Oracular Oriole’ (and its official mascot artwork) has been revealed — along with an extra-special 20th anniversary surprise!
How to Make Your Career Suck Less is live
Hear, hear! I am happy to announce the publication of my latest nonfiction, tech-related book
MINIX U8K-ULTRA: 8K UHD Media Hub Powered by Android
The MINIX U8K-ULTRA 8K UHD AI Media Hub Powered by Android is designed for video processing and high-resolution streaming
5 best Linux distributions for gamers in 2024
The idea that Linux isn't a practical choice for gamers is slowly becoming outdated
Rhino Linux 2024.2 horns in on Microsoft Windows 11
Rhino Linux has released its latest version, 2024.2, bringing a bunch of updates and enhancements that make it a compelling choice for those considering a switch from Windows 11
Linux 6.11-rc7
it's out now
Games: Team Fortress 2, Lutris, Moon Watch, EmuDeck, and More
Latest 7 from GamingOnLinux
Geminispace [original]
We no longer rely only on the Web