Programming Leftovers
-
Hackaday ☛ Assessing The Energy Efficiency Of Programming Languages
Programming languages are generally defined as a more human-friendly way to program computers than using raw machine code. Within the realm of these languages there is a wide range of how close the programmer is allowed to get to the bare metal, which ultimately can affect the performance and efficiency of the application. One metric that has become more important over the years is that of energy efficiency, as datacenters keep growing along with their power demand. If picking one programming language over another saves even 1% of a datacenter’s electricity consumption, this could prove to be highly beneficial, assuming it weighs up against all other factors one would consider.
-
Rlang ☛ Thank You, Joseph Rickert: A Legacy of Leadership and Innovation in the R Community
As we announce the end of Joseph (Joe) Rickert’s tenure as the Executive Director of the R Consortium...
-
Rlang ☛ How to webscrape in R?
In this lesson you will learn the basics of webscraping with the rvest R package. To demonstrate how it works, you will extract three speeches by Adolf Hitler from Wikipedia pages and analyze their word frequencies!
-
Rlang ☛ How to Exclude Specific Matches in Base R Using grep() and grepl()
To exclude specific matches using the grep() function in Base R, you can use the grepl() function in combination with the ! (NOT) operator. This approach allows you to filter out elements that match a particular pattern.
-
Rlang ☛ Capturing Screenshots Programmatically With R
As part of our work documenting R-Universe,
we’re adding screenshots of the interface to the documentation website.
-
Rlang ☛ Adaptive (online/streaming) learning with uncertainty quantification using Polyak averaging in learningmachine
Adaptive (online/streaming) learning with uncertainty quantification and explanations using learningmachine in Python and R
-
Godot Engine ☛ Dev snapshot: Godot 4.4 dev 2
The PR harvest keeps going strongly for Godot 4.4, with massive new features such as typed dictionaries and error-less project import!
-
Trail of Bits ☛ Sanitize your C++ containers: ASan annotations step-by-step
By Dominik Klemba and Dominik Czarnota AddressSanitizer (ASan) is a compiler plugin that helps detect memory errors like buffer overflows or use-after-frees. In this post, we explain how to equip your C++ code with ASan annotations to find more bugs. We also show our work on ASan in GCC and LLVM.
-
Xe's Blog ☛ Xecast Episode 4: A Psychic Whiplash Week
Xe reflects on a week of intense ups and downs, navigating a whirlwind of job offers, contract work, and personal projects.
-
Perl / Raku
-
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2024.37 Rainbow Highlighting
Patrick Böker has published a Raku module (called Rainbow) that parses Raku source code and provides a tokenised version of the code which can be used to provide syntax highlighting. This now gives two ways of providing Raku syntax highlighting.
-