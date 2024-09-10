KDE Plasma 6.1.5 Released with More Bug Fixes for Plasma 6.1 Users

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 10, 2024,

updated Sep 10, 2024



KDE Plasma 6.1.5 is here about five weeks after KDE Plasma 6.1.4 and improves the speed and performance of Plasma Discover’s search feature, adds the ability to drag-and-drop stuff onto a Plasma panel on Wayland when it’s in auto-hide mode, and reintroduces support for moving the focus out of the Favorites grid view of the Kickoff application launcher using the arrow keys.

It also improves searching for locations that contain umlauts in their names in Plasma’s Weather Report widget, adds support for remembering the state of the “Toggle Touchpad” global shortcut when restarting the machine with the touchpad disabled so you can press it only once to turn the touchpad on again, and improves multi-finger touch swipe/gestures on touchscreens.

