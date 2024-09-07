Mozilla: Frédéric Wang's Contributions to Gecko and Firefox Pandering to Hype, Buzzwords, Nonsense
-
Frédéric Wang: My recent contributions to Gecko (3/3)
Note: This blog post was written on June 2024. As of September 2024, final work to ship the feature is still in progress. Please follow bug 1797715 for the latest updates.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Firefox 130.0 Adds Experimental Hey Hi (AI) Chatbot & Video Auto Pop-out
Mozilla announced the new Firefox web browser 130.0 release this Tuesday! The new Firefox release introduced “Firefox Labs” page in Settings, allowing to try out experimental features which are in development and evolving, which could impact how the web browser works.