Games: Gimmick! 2, Year Unknown, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ A classic returns - Gimmick! 2 from Bitwave Games is out now
The original released back in 1992 for the Famicom (NES) and now Bitwave Games along with publisher Clear River Games have revived the classic platformer with Gimmick! 2 out now. Much like the recent Toaplan Arcade Shoot 'Em Up Collection from Bitwave Games, it also has Linux support too. Great to see another developer keep doing Linux games.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Year Unknown is a mysterious story-focused exploration game about finding purpose
Set in the very far future, a time where we've conquered the stars, Year Unknown is a story-focused exploration game about finding purpose.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Parking Garage Rally Circuit releases September 20
Ready to destroy some tyres? Parking Garage Rally Circuit from Walaber Entertainment has announced a release date for September 20. A love letter to retro racers and in particular the Sega Saturn, presented like a lost Sega Saturn game, this is one for fans of the proper classics.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Retroid Pocket 5 and Retroid Pocket Mini price and pre-order date revealed
With the recent announcement that both the Retroid Pocket 5 and Retroid Pocket Mini will have Linux support thanks to the new chipset, it's an exciting time for retro gamers and now we know how much you'll need to save.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Retro racer Slipstream has a final update with new content, mod tools, and Steam Workshop support
Released originally back in 2018, Slipstream is a retro racer in the spirit of games from the late 80s and early 90s. The developer came back for one final update to finish it off.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck - SteamOS 3.6.12 Beta released as the first Release Candidate
Valve are closing in on the final stable release of SteamOS 3.6 for Steam Deck, with SteamOS 3.6.12 Beta out now as the first release candidate.
GamingOnLinux ☛ AMD's Z2 Extreme chip due out sometime in 2025 for handheld PCs
Things are about to get even more interesting for people interested in handheld gaming PCs like the Steam Deck, ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go as there's a new AMD chip coming.
The Elecrow CrowView Note is a real useful all-in-one portable monitor and keyboard
Elecrow sent over a review unit of their new CrowView Note, a portable all-in-one monitor and keyboard that you can use to turn various devices into a proper workstation.