Standards/Consortia: WiFi, RSS, and More
Hackaday ☛ Getting Root On Cheap WiFi Repeaters, The Long Way Around
What can you do with a cheap Linux machine with limited flash and only a single free GPIO line? Probably not much, but sometimes, just getting root to prove you can is the main goal of a project. If that happens to lead somewhere useful, well, that’s just icing on the cake.
Like many interesting stories, this one starts on AliExpress, where [Easton] spied some low-cost WiFi repeaters, the ones that plug directly into the wall and extend your wireless network another few meters or so. Unable to resist the siren song, a few of these dongles showed up in the mailbox, ripe for the hacking. Spoiler alert: although the attempt on the first device had some success by getting a console session through the UART port and resetting the root password, [Easton] ended up bricking the repeater while trying to install an OpenWRT image.
Mere Civilian ☛ My RSS Workflow
There is something so wonderfully magical about RSS. In this world where everything is so closed, its RSS for me that brings everything under one metaphorical roof.
Hackaday ☛ I2C For Hackers: Digging Deeper
Last time, I gave you an overview of what you get from I2C, basics like addressing, interface speeds, and a breakdown of pullups. Today, let’s continue looking into I2C capabilities and requirements – level shifting, transfer types, and quirks like combined transfers or clock stretching.