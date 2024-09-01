All the compiler passes want data in the ir to be on the branch begin tags, so that they can make good decisions about how to handle children. But the interpreter wants data on the branch end tags so it can operate as a pure stack machine.

Type inference is also currently written as a stack machine to avoid the possibility of stack overflows from deep call trees. But this is increasingly difficult to work with eg if I want to do bidirectional tpye inference then I need two more stacks for passing types downwards and sideways. I originally wrote the codegen in this style but after rewriting it in recursive style the code was much more readable and flexible and I immediately spotted several bugs.

So I have two changes planned: [...]