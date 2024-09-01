posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 01, 2024



Quoting: What Is Budgie on Linux and Should You Use It? —

Budgie is one of many desktop environments available for Linux, which may not be a familiar concept if you’re coming from Windows or macOS. On those systems, the desktop is tightly coupled with the underlying operating system, while Linux lets you mix and match components much more freely. The desktop environment on Linux handles everything you see and interact with, for the most part.

The most widely used Linux desktop is GNOME, which is often installed by default with many new Linux distributions, and that has been the case for quite some time. Budgie uses many of the components of GNOME desktop, but aims to take a fairly traditional approach to the desktop. GNOME has a more unique approach to the desktop, on the other hand.

Budgie was initially developed as the desktop for a new Linux distribution, now known as Solus linux. The first public version was released in 2014, and by 2015 other distributions had also started to include the Budgie desktop.