Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

This tutorial will help you install GIMP image editor on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". GNU Image Manipulation Program or GIMP is an advanced photo retouching free software that works in the same fields to Adobe Photoshop. Below we offer you step by step procedurs to get GIMP running on your Ubuntu machine as well as an alternative method via Snap if you want a development version newer than what you can get with default method. We also included our tutorial series "GIMP for Authors and Beginners" so you can start learning quickly. Lastly, we would love to say thank you The GNU Project and The GIMP Project for developing the best desktop free software we are using for many years today. Now let's start installing it and happy editing!