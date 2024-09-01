Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
-
MySQL Workbench Installation on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Linux
MySQL Workbench is one of the best ways to manage locally or remotely installed MySQL Databases but graphically. This article discusses the steps a user needs to follow to install MySQL Workbench on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Linux.
-
Medevel ☛ Boost Your GNU/Linux Security: How to Install and Use Ubuntu's Uncomplicated Firewall
What is UFW (Uncomplicated Firewall) ?
UFW (Uncomplicated Firewall) is a user-friendly interface for managing iptables, the powerful firewall utility in Linux. Designed to make firewall management easier, UFW allows users to quickly create rules to allow or deny incoming and outgoing network traffic. It simplifies the complex syntax and command
-
Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To Install GIMP on Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial will help you install GIMP image editor on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". GNU Image Manipulation Program or GIMP is an advanced photo retouching free software that works in the same fields to Adobe Photoshop. Below we offer you step by step procedurs to get GIMP running on your Ubuntu machine as well as an alternative method via Snap if you want a development version newer than what you can get with default method. We also included our tutorial series "GIMP for Authors and Beginners" so you can start learning quickly. Lastly, we would love to say thank you The GNU Project and The GIMP Project for developing the best desktop free software we are using for many years today. Now let's start installing it and happy editing!