today's leftovers
Linuxiac ☛ Meet Redis 8: The Fastest and Most Versatile Redis Yet
Redis introduced Redis Flex, cutting costs by 80%, and launched Redis for AI, empowering devs to build and deploy fast GenAI apps efficiently.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
Geoffrey Copin ☛ Build your own SQLite, Part 2: Scanning large tables
In the previous post, we discovered the SQLite file format and implemented a toy version of the .tables command, allowing us to display the list of tables in a database. But our implementation has a jarring limitation: it assumes that all the data fits into the first page of the file. In this post, we'll discover how SQLite represents tables that are too large to fit into a single page, this will make our .tables command more useful, but also lay the groundwork for our query engine.
Standards/Consortia
Mark Nottingham ☛ What RSS Needs
I’m talking about RSS and Atom, of course. I have fond memories of the community that launched this, having started the Syndication Yahoo! Group and later going on to co-edit the Atom specification. Since that period of busy activity, however, the underlying technology hasn’t seen much care or attention. There are some bright spots – podcasts have effectively profiled RSS to create a distributed ecosystem, and ActivityPub has taken the mantle of social feeds – but the core ‘I want to track updates from the Web in a feed reader’ use case has languished.
DJ Bernstein ☛ 2022.08.05: NSA, NIST, and post-quantum cryptography
The Black Chamber was founded by the U.S. Army and the U.S. State Department in 1919. The Secretary of State terminated funding in 1929, famously writing that "Gentlemen do not read each other's mail."
The Black Chamber was succeeded by the Signal Intelligence Service in 1930, the Armed Forces Security Agency in 1949, and the National Security Agency (NSA) in 1952. NSA's Project Minaret began spying on anti-war protesters in 1967. NSA's targets under this project included Martin Luther King, New York Times journalist Tom Wicker, U.S. senator Frank Church, and many more.
NSA's policy decision to sabotage public cryptographic standards. In 1968, the National Bureau of Standards (NBS) "went to NSA for help", in the words of an internal NSA history book. Work by journalists over several years forced NSA to release the relevant portions of the book in 2013, and before that smaller portions in 2008 and 2009.
Audiocasts/Shows
GNU World Order (Audio Show) ☛ GNU World Order 578
**yptools** , **ytalk** , **zd1211** , **texlive** , **fig2dev** , **xfig**
from the **n** and **t** software sets of Slackware.
shasum -a256=82a4d6d891c5d7831a9a281985610774266a9310319b57cde3d0defdc7efbdb5
