Open Hardware: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More

I’m conflicted by Gashapon capsule machines and their various offshoots, for a whole host of reasons I won’t get into here. Here comes the proverbial posterior prognostication: but…, Clara and I saw there was a “retro” Mini Brands series, so we got a couple for fun.

Mini Brands are one of many capsule manufactuers that sell tiny analogues of real world devices and foods. Unlike a traditional capsule machine, each sphere contains five paper bags with the novelty toys. Romanian/American GB Kuhleen has an entire channel dedicated to opening and sharing these miniatures, as well as customising and making artwork from them which looks like a lot of fun.