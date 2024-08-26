Open Hardware: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
Nicolas Fränkel ☛ When (not) to write an Apache APISIX plugin
When I introduce Apache APISIX in my talks, I mention the massive number of existing plugins, and that each of them implements a specific feature. One of the key features of Apache APISIX is its flexibility. If a feature is missing, you can create your own plugin in Lua or a language compiled into Wasm, showcasing the platform’s adaptability to your specific needs. In this post, I aim to provide practical alternatives to writing a custom plugin, offering solutions you can quickly implement in your projects.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Senior defective chip maker Intel CPU architects splinter to develop RISC-V processors — veterans establish AheadComputing
While defective chip maker Intel is busy laying off thousands of employees some of its most experienced CPU architects, with a combined 80+ years at the firm, have left to form a RISC-V startup. AheadComputing was co-founded by Debbie Marr, Mark Dechene, Jonathan Pearce, and Srikanth Srinivasan, with the goal of 'creating compelling open specification core IP.'
-
Ruben Schade ☛ Some fun little retro Mini Brands
I’m conflicted by Gashapon capsule machines and their various offshoots, for a whole host of reasons I won’t get into here. Here comes the proverbial posterior prognostication: but…, Clara and I saw there was a “retro” Mini Brands series, so we got a couple for fun.
Mini Brands are one of many capsule manufactuers that sell tiny analogues of real world devices and foods. Unlike a traditional capsule machine, each sphere contains five paper bags with the novelty toys. Romanian/American GB Kuhleen has an entire channel dedicated to opening and sharing these miniatures, as well as customising and making artwork from them which looks like a lot of fun.
-
NextCloudPi on Raspberry Pi 5
I finally took an evening to get NextCloudPi installed on a Raspberry Pi 5 with a large-ish NVMe drive. This was not a smooth ride. For your pleasure, this is how I got it working.
First, use Jeff Geerling’s guide to get the Pi booting from the NVMe drive.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ China's Unisoc launches 'world's first' open architecture RISC-V security chip
Unisoc, formerly Spreadtrum, a well-known developer of various application processors from China, has introduced what it claims to be the world's first security chip based on RISC-V, an open instruction set architecture (ISA). The E450R is said to offer significant performance for security algorithms, reports IT Home.
The key feature of the E450R is its asymmetric cryptographic PKE algorithm engine, which is said to work 50% faster than on the predecessor. Even when the key length is increased, the chip maintains its performance, ensuring robust security without sacrificing speed, according to the source report. The E450R also offers a 50% improvement in typical transaction-based applications, which makes the chip particularly suitable for high-demand environments where quick processing is crucial, IT Home claims.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi powered 'third eye' helps visually impaired people navigate the world with AI
The project relies heavily on AI to help interpret the surroundings for the wearer. It uses a Xiao ESP32S3 sense module for video input and scans each frame to evaluate the environment. According to Alam, the goal is to help blind people become more independent and less reliant on third parties to help when walking about.
-
Hackaday ☛ 3D Printed Electronics Breadboard
Does it make sense to make your own breadboards rather than purchasing off the shelf ones? As [Chuck Hellebuyck] notes in a recent video on DIY, 3D-printed breadboards, there’s a certain charm to making a breadboard exactly the size you need, which is hard to argue with. The inspiration came after seeing the metal breadboard spring clips on sale by [Kevin Santo Cappuccio], who also has a 3D printable breadboard shell project that they fit into. This means that you can take the CAD model (STEP file) and modify it to fit your specifications before printing it, which is what [Chuck] attempts in the video.
-
Hackaday ☛ Building A Microcontroller From Scratch: The B4 Thinker Project
[Marius Taciuc’s] latest endeavor, the B4 Thinker, offers a captivating glimpse into microcontroller architecture through a modular approach. This proof-of-concept project is meticulously documented, with a detailed, step-by-step guide to each component and its function.