CoreELEC 21.1 JeOS for Kodi Released with Enhanced Hardware Support, 3D Playback

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 26, 2024



Based on the latest Kodi 21.1 “Omega” release, CoreELEC 21.1 is here to introduce support for more Amlogic hardware, including the Ugoos AM8 (Pro), Ugoos SK1, Tencent Aurora 5X, X96 X10, and Kinhank/Orbsmart G1. Users can now install CoreELEC on these devices and enjoy a powerful Kodi media center experience.

CoreELEC 21.1 also adds support for S928X and S5 Amlogic SoCs, Wi-Fi module support for AP6275P, RTL8852BE, and RTL8761BU wireless cards, support for PCIe Wi-Fi for all supported devices, and a Gigabit driver for devices using JLSemi chips.

