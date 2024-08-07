Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
Ageism at IBM Has a Long, Sad, Sordid History
IBM continues a tradition that Germany discontinued after WWII
New
Links 06/08/2024: Dell Layoffs (Again) and Elon Musk Suing Sam Altman
Links for the day
Gemini Links 06/08/2024: Perfect Storm and Microblogging
Links for the day
Links 06/08/2024: Google in Hot Waters, Journalists Killed by Police
Links for the day
‘Dinobabies’ Extinction at IBM: Inhumane Treatment of Elderly (Experienced) Workers
Age Discrimination
Daniel Ellsberg Inspired Wikileaks and Edward Snowden
A lot of people sacrifice a lot for the public's "Right to Know"
The Best Defence Against Embarrassing Leaks is Transparency
Being proactive and learning to share is good practice
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Monday, August 05, 2024
IRC logs for Monday, August 05, 2024
[Meme] 'Clown Computing' is Hosting by the Pentagon (by Proxy)
Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates as your webhosts
Wikileaks Released US Manuals for Regime Change and Defending Against Regime Change
"What I think is the single most significant document that we have released"
The Ship is Sinking (One Side of It is Temporarily Sky High)
The Wintel ship
