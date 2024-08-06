Firefox 130 Promises to Enable Overscroll Animations on Linux, Firefox Labs

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 06, 2024



Firefox 130 looks to be another small summer update that promises to enable overscroll animations on Linux as the default behavior for scrollable areas and to improve the built-in translation feature by translating selected text portions to different languages after a full-page translation.

Another interesting change in Firefox 130 beta is the introduction of a Firefox Labs section in settings to allow users to easily enable experimental web features. For now, Firefox 130 lets you enable an AI chatbot, an auto-open on tab switch feature for Picture-in-Picture, support for Service Workers in the Debugger panel, and an address bar feature to show results during IME (Input Method Editor) composition.

